FILE PHOTO: A Scandanavian Airlines, known as SAS, Airbus A320-200 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 29, 2018. Picture taken July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - SAS (SAS.ST) said on Tuesday it would resume more routes next month, increasing capacity to nearly 30% of that in July 2019 as restrictions are relaxed and demand slowly returns.

The Swedish-Danish airline said in a statement it would in July increase aircraft capcity to more than 40 planes from 30 in June as it resumes more international flights from the Scandinavian capitals.