Scandinavian airline SAS sees Airbus jet order this Spring

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS is in talks with Airbus about buying A320neo jets for its short-haul fleet and expects to agree a deal this spring after ending negotiations with rival planemaker Boeing, its finance chief said.

Goran Jansson also told Reuters in an interview that SAS was in talks with Japanese investors about a so-called Japanese operating lease with call option (JOLCO) to fund the planes.

JOLCO is a niche aircraft financing structure already used by SAS where an airline leases planes from a Japanese investor and has a buyout option.

Jansson said in December that SAS needed to invest in 40-50 new aircraft, in addition to planes already on order, and was looking into how to finance that.

SAS is in the midst of renewing an elderly and fuel-intensive fleet in the face of cut-price competition from the likes of Norwegian Air Shuttle and Ryanair.