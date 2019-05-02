SAS CEO says deal reached with unions to end week-long pilot strike

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) CEO Rickard Gustafson speaks to the media during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Frosundavik, Stockholm, Sweden May 2, 2019. TT News Agency/Fredrik Persson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - SAS AB’s top executive said late on Thursday that the Scandinavian airline and its pilot unions in Sweden, Denmark and Norway had reached a deal to end a strike that has affected hundreds of thousands of travelers over the past week.

“I can with relief inform our customers and our staff that we now can put this conflict behind us. We have tonight signed a collective agreement with our four pilot unions,” the chief executive, Rickard Gustafson, told a news conference. He said it would take up to 24 hours before operations were fully up and running again.