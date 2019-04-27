Airline SAS cancels 587 flights on Sunday as pilot strike persists

An information board displays cancelled flights as SAS pilots go on strike at Oslo Airport in Gardermoen, Norway April 26, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Ole Berg-Rusten via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - SAS said it was cancelling hundreds of flights scheduled for Sunday as a pilot strike at the Scandinavian airline entered its second day on Saturday.

“We deeply regret that our customers are affected by the ongoing pilot strike that has led to delays and canceled flights,” SAS said in a statement.

“Due to the strike another estimated 64,000 passengers will be affected when 587 flights are canceled across Scandinavia.”

SAS pilots went out on strike on Friday as wage talks broke down, grounding around 70 percent of the airline’s flights and impacting the travel plans of an estimated 170,000 passengers over the weekend alone.