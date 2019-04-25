Airline SAS cancels flights as pilot strike deadline nears

FILE PHOTO: A Scandanavian Airlines, known as SAS, Airbus A320-200 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 29, 2018. Picture taken July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Airline SAS said on Thursday it will cancel a number of flights from midnight as a precautionary measure in case of a threatened pilots’ strike.

“As a result of the notice of strike from the pilots’ union in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, SAS is taking precautionary measures to protect travelers and staff,” it said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“This means that a number of flights will be canceled to avoid stranded travelers and crews,” it said.

Swedish, Danish and Norwegian pilot unions earlier this month called a strike if there was no agreement on wages and other terms after an earlier round of talks broke down without the parties finding common ground.

National mediators in the three countries have been trying to broker a deal since last week between delegations of the two parties. SAS spokeswoman Freja Annamatz said negotiations were still ongoing.