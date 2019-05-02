No deal but mediation ongoing over SAS pilot strike: employer group

Reporters and photographers gather outside the office of Norway's national mediator after Scandinavian Airlines SAS and pilot unions resumed talks yesterday in attempt to end the strike, in Oslo, Norway May 2, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Heiko Junge via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS and unions have not yet reached a deal to end a pilot strike that has affected hundreds of thousands of travelers over the past week, a Swedish employers organization said on Thursday.

“Mediation is still ongoing,” Ebba Fredin, spokeswoman for the Swedish Confederation of Transport Enterprises, said.

SAS is due to hold a news conference later on Thursday.

Norwegian newspaper VG, public broadcaster NRK and business daily DN, all cited unidentified sources, earlier reported that the negotiating parties were nearing an agreement.