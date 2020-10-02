Sasol to form joint venture with LyondellBasell at U.S. chemicals business

FILE PHOTO: An entrance sign at the LyondellBasell refinery, located near the Houston Ship Channel, is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals firm Sasol SOLJ.J said on Friday it agreed to a 50% joint venture with chemical company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. at its U.S based Lake Charles Chemical Project for a purchase consideration of $2 billion.

The world’s top manufacturer of motor fuel from coal has been battling high debt and lower oil and chemicals prices, prompting it to search for a partner at its chemical project in Louisiana and issue up to $2 billion of shares.