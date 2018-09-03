White workers at Sasol launch 'go-slow' ahead of Thursday strike over black staff scheme

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Workers from South Africa’s mainly white Solidarity union started a go-slow protest at petrochemicals firm Sasol over a share scheme offered exclusively to black staff, and will launch a full strike on Thursday.

The Solidarity union also said it will file a complaint to U.S. regulators over Sasol’s “discriminative” black share scheme.

The company is a leader in technology that converts coal and gas to fuel and also operates in the United States,

“We have a staggered industrial action. Today, we have a go-slow. Our 6,300 members will carry out their duties, but in a slow manner. We plan to ramp up to a full-blown strike on Thursday,” Dirk Hermann, Solidarity’s chief executive said.