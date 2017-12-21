FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Business News
December 21, 2017 / 8:14 AM / in 5 days

Saudi Arabia makes 2 billion riyal payment in citizens account program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has made its first installment of 2 billion riyals ($533.33 million) into the kingdom’s household allowance program, with 10.6 million beneficiaries, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

Known as the Citizens Account, the scheme is a cash handout for low- and middle-income citizens to offset the impact of energy price increases.

In a presentation of the program last week, labor ministry officials said about 3.7 million households signed up, representing some 13 million total beneficiaries, but that not all would be approved for eligibility.

The next monthly installment will be transferred on Jan 10, SPA said.

Reporting by Katie Paul, writing by Sylvia Westall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.