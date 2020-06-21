Deals
June 21, 2020 / 6:04 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Saudi property financing firm Amlak says sets price range for IPO

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian real estate financing firm Amlak International has set the price range for its planned initial public offering (IPO) at between 15 riyals ($4.00) and 17 riyals, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The bookbuilding for the offered shares will start on Monday and will last until June 29, it said.

The company is planning to float 30% of its shares in Riyadh, in what will be the exchange’s first IPO since the coronavirus crisis.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

