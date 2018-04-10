FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 10, 2018 / 7:15 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia set to raise $11 billion with triple-tranche bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is set to raise $11 billion with a triple-tranche dollar bond, its fourth international public debt sale, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The sovereign has set the size of the seven-year notes at $4.5 billion, and the spreads at 140 basis points over US Treasuries; the size of its planned 12-year notes has been set at $3 billion, with spreads at 175 basis points over US Treasuries, while it plans to raise $3.5 billion in 31-year notes at 210 basis points over the UST benchmark.

Combined order books for the debt issue went up to over $50 billion earlier on Tuesday.

Citigroup, GIB Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley have been hired as global coordinators for the issue.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.