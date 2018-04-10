Saudi Arabia set to raise $11 billion with triple-tranche bond

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is set to raise $11 billion with a triple-tranche dollar bond, its fourth international public debt sale, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The sovereign has set the size of the seven-year notes at $4.5 billion, and the spreads at 140 basis points over US Treasuries; the size of its planned 12-year notes has been set at $3 billion, with spreads at 175 basis points over US Treasuries, while it plans to raise $3.5 billion in 31-year notes at 210 basis points over the UST benchmark.

Combined order books for the debt issue went up to over $50 billion earlier on Tuesday.

Citigroup, GIB Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley have been hired as global coordinators for the issue.