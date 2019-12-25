Saudi energy minister says starting project at Dorra offshore gas field soon: Eqtisadiah

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday a new project at the Dorra offshore gas field would start soon, Saudi newspaper Eqtisadiah reported.

Prince Abdulaziz made the comments at the Khafji oil field complex in Saudi Arabia, a day after signing a deal with Kuwait that ended a dispute over the partitioned Neutral Zone that is shared by the two countries.

The minister added that two companies, from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, had the ability to complete the project, adding that the area has a promising large quantity of gas.