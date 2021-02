FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil output in the coming months, reversing a recent production cut, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing advisers to the country.

Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its plans when a coalition of oil producers meets next month, according to the WSJ report here, adding that the output rise won't kick in until April.