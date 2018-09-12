FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 12, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Arabia starts marketing dollar sukuk, targets $2 billion: document

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has started marketing a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bond with the issue expected to be around $2 billion in size, a document showed on Wednesday.

It would be the kingdom’s second international sale of sukuk after a $9 billion transaction last year.

The bonds, with a Mudaraba-Murabaha structure and an 11-year maturity, are being marketed with an initial price guidance of around 145 basis points over mid-swaps, the document showed.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.