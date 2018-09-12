Saudi Arabia starts marketing dollar sukuk, targets $2 billion: document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has started marketing a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bond with the issue expected to be around $2 billion in size, a document showed on Wednesday.

It would be the kingdom’s second international sale of sukuk after a $9 billion transaction last year.

The bonds, with a Mudaraba-Murabaha structure and an 11-year maturity, are being marketed with an initial price guidance of around 145 basis points over mid-swaps, the document showed.