MOSCOW (Reuters) - The chief executive of state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco said he planned to discuss the purchase of a stake in Novatek’s Arctic LNG-2 project with Novatek’s boss in Moscow on Friday, the RIA news agency reported.

The executive was quoted by agencies as saying he hoped to sign an agreement on the purchase as soon as possible.