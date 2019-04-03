Aramco tapped Allianz's El-Erian as informal adviser before bond roadshow

FILE PHOTO: Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor of Allianz and Former Chairman of President Obama's Global Development Council, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producer, tapped Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, as an informal adviser prior to the company’s roadshow for its first-ever debt offering, according to two sources.

Aramco is launching its worldwide roadshow this week for a pending bond offering that is expected to be at least $10 billion in size. The company is meeting with investors in Europe, Asia and the United States all week.

Aramco did not immediately comment when asked about El-Erian’s role.

The company’s debut international bond offering comes amid ongoing efforts by Saudi Arabia to diversify its economy, which is dependent on oil revenues. Aramco posted core earnings of $224 billion last year, according to its financial disclosure, which is almost three times as much as Apple, the most valuable public U.S. company.

Aramco hired investment bank Lazard as financial adviser on the bond sale. It still intends to sell stock through an initial public offering in 2021, after scrapping a planned IPO last year.