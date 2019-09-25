World News
Saudi crown prince spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense on troop deployment: state news agency

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan June 29, 2019. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crown prince received a phone call on Wednesday from the U.S. Secretary of Defense in which they discussed ongoing arrangements to send U.S. troops of a defensive nature to the kingdom, Saudi state agency (SPA) reported.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Mark Esper that recent attacks on Aramco oil facilities were “a dangerous escalation for the whole world that requires a firm stand to preserve international peace and security”, SPA said.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

