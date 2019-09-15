Iran dismisses as 'pointless' U.S. claims about Aramco attacks: TV

Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran dismissed as “pointless” U.S. claims that Tehran was behind drone attacks which hit two of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil installations on Saturday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

“Such useless accusations... are meaningless and not comprehensible and are pointless,” said Abbas Mousavi.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday blamed Iran for the attacks which were claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, saying that “Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”