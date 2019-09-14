Saudi energy minister says attacks partially halted Aramco production

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's new Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman takes a tour at the exhibition during the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday that attacks on the kingdom’s oil facilities have partially halted crude and gas production from the world’s top oil exporter.

Attacks on Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais cut the company’s crude oil supply by around 5.7 million barrels per day or about 50 percent of its output, the minister said in a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA.

Part of the reduction will be compensated for through drawing from Aramco’s oil stocks, Prince Abdulaziz said.