Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Convention of the North at the Magna Centre in Rotherham, Britain September 13, 2019. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands in support of his Saudi Arabian allies following an attack on its oil facilities which marked a “wanton violation of international law”, his spokesman said.

Asked about releasing oil reserves, the spokesman said Britain’s business department was monitoring the situation and working with the International Energy Agency.