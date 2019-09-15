White House says U.S. ready to tap SPR, doesn't rule out Iran meeting

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the news media after giving an interview to Fox News at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Sunday the U.S. Energy Department is prepared to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after attacks on Saudi oil facilities if needed to stabilize the global energy supply.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” Conway also did not rule out a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and Iran’s leader on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, but said the attack “did not help” that prospect. The United States has blamed Iran for the attacks on Saturday.