UAE waiting for Saudi Arabia's conclusions from drone attack investigation: official

Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is waiting for the conclusions from Saudi Arabia’s investigation into Saturday’s drone attacks, an official told reporters on Sunday.

Foreign ministry official Hend Mana Al Otaiba also said the UAE continues to support the United Nations and its special envoy’s diplomatic efforts in Yemen as its military drawdown continues. She added that the UAE will meet its full aid commitment to Yemen for this year.