September 15, 2019 / 1:13 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

EU warns of instability after Saudi oil attacks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union warned on Sunday of a “real threat to regional security” in the Middle East after attacks on Saudi oil plants that risk disrupting global energy supplies and for which Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group claimed responsibility.

“Yesterday’s attack by drones on two Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia poses a real threat to regional security,” a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

“At a time when tensions in the region are running high, this attack undermines ongoing work at de-escalation and dialogue,” she said, calling for “maximum restraint and de-escalation” but without going into further details.

