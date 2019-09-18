France wants facts before commenting on Saudi attack - foreign ministry

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to Paris-based foreign ambassadors at the Elysee Palace, August 27, 2019. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France will not rush into commenting on who was behind an attack on Saudi oil installations, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Asked in an online briefing whether Paris considered the Saudi and US analysis that Iran was behind the attack to be credible, the spokeswoman responded: “We share the desire to carefully establish the facts before making any reaction.”

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Paris would send experts to Saudi Arabia to help with investigations into the attack.