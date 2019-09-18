French President Macron calls Saudi crown prince on Aramco attacks: press

French President Emmanuel Macron holds the arm of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 10, 2018. Yoan Valat/Pool via Reuters

CAIRO - (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to discuss the attack on oil facilities owned by Saudi Aramco, according to the state news agency SPA.

The French president stressed that it is necessary for the world not to show weakness toward these attacks. Macron also expressed his country’s readiness to participate with international experts investigating the source of the attacks.