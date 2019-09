FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the news media after the weekly Republican Party caucus lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Iran on Monday for the weekend attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility and called for an international response.

“I hope our international partners will join us in imposing consequences on Iran for this reckless, destabilizing attack,” McConnell, a Republican, said as he opened the U.S. Senate.