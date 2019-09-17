Three distillate tankers diverted from Saudi Arabia after attacks: Kpler

LONDON (Reuters) - Three distillate tankers have been diverted from loading their cargoes at the Saudi port of Jubail, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

The LR2 Sti Savile Row, chartered by Total to load 103,000 tonnes of ultra low sulphur diesel (ULSD) at Jubail on Sept 26, was expected to discharge in Europe on Nov 4.

Kpler analysts believe the tanker will instead be diverted to Sikka, India.

The LR2 Sti Spiga, chartered by Aramco Trading (ATC), has been diverted from Jubail to Sikka.

The LR1 Polar Cod, chartered by ATC, has been diverted from Jubail to Ruwais in the UAE where it is expected to load 68,000 tonnes of gasoil.