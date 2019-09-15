U.S. 'locked and loaded' after attacks on Saudi Arabia: Trump

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from the news media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes it knows who was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and is “locked and loaded,” but is waiting for verification and for a Saudi assessment of responsibility before deciding how to proceed, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

“Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!” Trump said on Twitter. “PLENTY OF OIL!” he added in a subsequent Tweet.