World News
September 15, 2019 / 10:16 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Trump authorizes release of U.S. oil reserves if needed because of Saudi attacks

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for Baltimore, Maryland from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he authorized the release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if needed in a quantity to be determined because of Saturday’s attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

“Based on the attack on Saudi Arabia, which may have an impact on oil prices, I have authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, if needed, in a to-be-determined amount sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied,” Trump said on Twitter.

“I have also informed all appropriate agencies to expedite approvals of the oil pipelines currently in the permitting process in Texas and various other States.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
