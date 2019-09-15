U.N. chief condemns Saudi attacks, calls for restraint

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and called on those involved to prevent escalation.

“The Secretary-General condemns Saturday’s attacks on Aramco oil facilities in the Eastern Province in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia claimed by the Houthis,” according to a statement from spokesman Stephane Dujarric. “The Secretary-General calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, prevent any escalation amid heightened tensions and to comply at all times with International Humanitarian Law.”