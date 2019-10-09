Saudi Aramco chief: attacks may continue without international response

FILE PHOTO: Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Saudi Aramco, speaks during a news conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Attacks such as the one on Saudi oil facilities which last month sent oil prices up by as much 20% may continue if there is no concerted international response, Saudi Aramco’s Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Wednesday.

“An absence of international resolve to take concrete action may embolden the attackers and indeed put the world’s energy security at greater risk,” he told the Oil & Money conference in London in rare political comments.

He added Aramco was on track to regain its maximum oil production capacity of 12 million barrels per day by the end of November.

