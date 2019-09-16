Bahrain's Bapco refinery says operations continue after Saudi pipeline cutoff

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain’s national oil and gas authority said on Monday that facilities at Bapco refinery were continuing without impact on the provision of oil derivatives in the local market, state news agency BNA reported.

Sources told Reuters earlier on Monday that Saudi Arabia has shut down its crude oil pipeline to Bahrain after attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

“Operations to supply Bapco refinery with crude oil are underway in accordance with the business continuity plan,” the authority said.

“We are in constant touch with Saudi Aramco and continue to assess the situation and its impact on our operations,” it added.