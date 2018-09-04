Saudi Aramco says awards Baker Hughes services contract for Marjan field

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has awarded Baker Hughes an integrated services contract for its Marjan oilfield, the Saudi state oil giant said in statement on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

The oilfield is one of the three major offshore expansion projects in Saudi Arabia, Aramco said, adding that Baker Hughes will provide drilling services, voiled tubing services and drilling fluids engineering services in Marjan.

Under the contract Baker Hughes, a GE company, “will commence work this month with an aim to increase the field’s capacity,” the statement said.

“Baker Hughes’ provision of drilling services will include logging-while-drilling, reservoir navigation services, and rotary steerable services,” the statement added.