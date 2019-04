FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is expected to open the books for its debut international bond issue later on Monday, sources familiar with the matter said.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal will close on Wednesday, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said separately at an event in Riyadh.

Demand for the paper has already exceeded $30 billion, he said.