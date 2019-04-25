Aramco does not plan more bonds this year: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil firm, will not issue more bonds this year after its debut $12 billion international debt sale earlier this month, Chief Executive Amin Nasser told a conference in Riyadh on Thursday.

Aramco’s future debt issues will depend on its funding requirements, but the firm will maintain a prudent approach in managing its balance sheet, he said.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, chairman of Aramco, said this week that Aramco’s bonds were “only the beginning” and the company will remain active in the debt markets in the future.