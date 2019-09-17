Aramco IPO will be ready within coming 12 months: chairman

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco chairman Yassir al-Rumayyan said on Tuesday a planned initial public offering (IPO) of the state oil giant would be ready within the coming 12 months and that the kingdom was committed to the listing.

Rumayyan told a news conference that the Aramco IPO would “continue as it is” despite weekend attacks on the company’s oil facilities. He said the IPO would depend on market conditions.