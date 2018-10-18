FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 3:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Aramco says to invest in refinery-petrochemical project in east China

1 Min Read

ZHOUSHAN, China (Reuters) - State oil giant Saudi Aramco plans to ink an agreement later on Thursday to take a stake in a refinery-petrochemical project in eastern China, a senior official said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

“We will have a signing ceremony later today with the Zhejiang government to invest in the Zhejiang refinery-petrochemical project,” Aramco’s Senior Vice President of Downstream, Abdulaziz al-Judaimi told an industry event.

Last month, Saudi Aramco signed a long-term deal with the project’s operator Zhejiang Rongsheng to supply crude oil.

Zhejiang Petrochemical, 51 percent owned by textile giant Rongsheng Holding Group, plans to start its 400,000-barrels-per-day refinery-petrochemical project in eastern China in late 2018.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin

