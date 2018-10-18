Saudi Aramco says to invest in refinery-petrochemical project in east China

ZHOUSHAN, China (Reuters) - State oil giant Saudi Aramco plans to ink an agreement later on Thursday to take a stake in a refinery-petrochemical project in eastern China, a senior official said on Thursday.
“We will have a signing ceremony later today with the Zhejiang government to invest in the Zhejiang refinery-petrochemical project,” Aramco’s Senior Vice President of Downstream, Abdulaziz al-Judaimi told an industry event.
Last month, Saudi Aramco signed a long-term deal with the project’s operator Zhejiang Rongsheng to supply crude oil.
Zhejiang Petrochemical, 51 percent owned by textile giant Rongsheng Holding Group, plans to start its 400,000-barrels-per-day refinery-petrochemical project in eastern China in late 2018.
Reporting by Meng Meng and Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin