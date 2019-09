FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has requested help from South Korea to strengthen the country’s air defense system after attacks on two oil plants initially halved the country’s oil production, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations, it added.