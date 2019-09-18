Attack on Saudi a 'real test' of global will to act: crown prince

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 29, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday the attack on the kingdom’s oil infrastructure posed a “real test of the global will” to confront subversive acts that threaten international stability, state media reported.

His remarks were made in a telephone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who called on the global community to “take a firm stand and resolute action” towards such assaults, Saudi state news agency SPA said in an Arabic-language statement.

The Sept. 14 attack on two oil plants initially halved Saudi Arabia’s oil production, cutting 5% of global output.