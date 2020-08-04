Saudi Aramco delays official selling prices for crude to next week, says source

FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - State oil company Saudi Aramco will delay the release of its September official selling prices (OSPs) for crude until early next week, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The Muslim religious holiday of Eid al-Adha ends on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Aramco typically issues its official selling prices (OSPs) by the 5th of each month, setting the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices and affecting more than 12 million barrels per day of oil bound for Asia.