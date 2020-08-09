Aramco CEO sees oil demand picking up as lockdowns ease

FILE PHOTO: Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks during the International Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday that he sees oil demand recovering in Asia as economies gradually open up after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

“Look at China, their gasoline and diesel demand is almost at pre-COVID 19 levels. We are seeing that Asia is picking up and other markets (too),” he told reporters on a conference call after Aramco reported results. “As countries ease the lockdown, we expect the demand to increase”