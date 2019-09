FILE PHOTO: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is seen during preparatory meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

DUBAI (Reuters) - The attack on Saudi Arabia is a dangerous escalation and the international community should stand by the Gulf country and ensure regional stability, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia said the attacks were carried out with Iranian weapons, adding that it was capable of responding forcefully and urging U.N. experts to help investigate the raid.