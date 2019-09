Saudi Energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is pictured during a news conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

CAIRO (Reuters) - There will be no urgent OPEC meeting, the‮ ‬Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, Al Arabiya television reported on Tuesday after the weekend attacks on its facilities.

