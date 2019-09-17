Saudi Arabia's oil supply fully back online: energy minister

Saudi Energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman speaks during a news conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s oil supply is fully back online after weekend attacks halved output and the kingdom will achieve 11 million barrels per day (bpd) capacity by the end of September and 12 million bpd by the end of November, the energy minister said on Tuesday.

Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also told a press conference that oil production in October would be 9.89 million bpd and that the world’s top oil exporter would keep full oil supplies to customers this month.

He said Saudi Arabia would keep its role as the secure supplier of global oil markets, adding that the kingdom needed to take strict measures to prevent further attacks.