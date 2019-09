FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has named Yasir al-Rumayyan, head of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the PIF, as the chairman of state oil giant Aramco, replacing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing an unnamed Saudi official.