Pompeo blames Iran for Saudi attacks, 'pretend' diplomacy

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks after his meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday accused Iran of attacking Saudi oil plants, as he ruled out Yemeni involvement and said Tehran was engaging in false diplomacy.

“Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy,” Pompeo said in a Twitter post, referring to Iran’s president and foreign minister. “Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”