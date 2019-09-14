U.S. stands ready to tap emergency oil reserve in wake of Saudi attacks: DOE

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is prepared to tap U.S. emergency oil reserves if necessary after drone attacks shut oil output in Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude exporter, a Department of Energy spokeswoman said.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry “stands ready to deploy resources from the Strategic Petroleum Oil Reserves if necessary to offset any disruptions to oil markets as a result of this act of aggression,” spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said.

Perry directed department leaders to work with the Paris-based International Energy Agency “on potential available options for collective global action if needed,” she said. The United States has occasionally coordinated with the IEA on collective draw downs of oil from international reserves.