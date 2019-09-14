World News
September 14, 2019 / 6:56 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Trump tells Saudi leader U.S. ready to help protect Saudi security: SPA

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for Baltimore, Maryland from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Saudi Arabia’s crown prince that Washington was ready to cooperate with the kingdom to protect its security, following drone attacks on Saudi oil plants on Saturday, state news agency SPA reported.

Trump also told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a call that assaults on Saudi oil facilities had a negative impact on the U.S. and global economies, SPA said in an Arabic-language statement.

Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; writing by Rania El Gamal, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below