U.S. says committed to well-supplied oil markets after attack on Saudi plants

Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. REUTERS/STRINGER

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Saturday that the United States was committed to keeping oil markets well-supplied in the wake of an attack on Saudi Arabian oil plants by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group.

“The United States strongly condemns today’s attack on critical energy infrastructure,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “Violent actions against civilian areas and infrastructure vital to the global economy only deepen conflict and mistrust.”

Deere confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump had spoken earlier on Saturday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.