Saudi Aramco says fire at its Riyadh refinery was due to 'an operational incident'

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday that a minor fire that was controlled at its Riyadh refinery was due to “an operational incident”.

“No personnel are injured and no impact on operations,” Aramco said in an update on its official Twitter account after saying earlier that it had contained a limited fire that erupted in one of its storage containers.

The updated tweet came after the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said that one of its drones had attacked the refinery.